GOP, Democrats select nominees for special election

LINCOLN – Two state senators will square off against each other for this area’s vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Last Saturday, the Nebraska Republican Party Executive Committee announced that Mike Flood will be its nominee in a special election on June 28 to fill the vacancy in the First Congressional District.

Several days earlier, the Nebraska Democratic Party chose Patty Pansing Brooks as its candidate for that election.

Flood, from Norfolk, is the senator representing District 19 in the Legislature, while Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln, represents District 28.

The special election was needed after longtime Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigned in late March after being convicted of lying to the FBI.

The special election will be held on the same day as Fortenberry’s sentencing in California.

The First Congressional District covers a large portion of eastern Nebraska, including all of Cass County.

People can still seek to get their names on the special election ballot, but would need to gather 2,000 valid signatures and submit them to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office by April 22.

“We have not had anyone petition onto the ballot to date (Monday),” said Cindi Allen, spokeswoman for the secretary of state office.

Flood and Pansing Brooks – and Fortenberry – are also on the May 10 primary ballot for that seat.

The Republican candidates on the primary ballot are Fortenberry, Flood, Curtis D. Huffman, Thireena Yuki Connely and John Glen Weaver.

Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual Zakaria are running on the Democratic ballot.

The winners in their respective primary will then face off in the Nov. 8 general election.

The candidate who wins in the special election will fill the vacancy until January 2023 when the winner of the general election takes over, Allen said.

