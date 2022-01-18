GOP lawmaker to challenge Fortenberry

LINCOLN – Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska’s First Congressional District representative, is going to have an election challenger from his own party.

Nebraska State Senator Mike Flood has announced he is running in the Republican primary race with the hope of beating the incumbent Fortenberry, who has held his position since 2005.

The First Congressional District covers much of southeast Nebraska, including Cass County.

Fortenberry recently announced he is seeking re-election.

With his family beside him, Flood announced his candidacy for Congress last Sunday in the State Capitol rotunda and quickly mentioned that Fortenberry’s current legal situation could endanger Republican control of the congressional district. Fortenberry is scheduled to go on trial next month in Los Angeles on charges he lied to the FBI about receiving illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire.

"If our Republican nominee is waging a battle against prosecutors in a courtroom out of state instead of campaigning here in the First District, this seat is in jeopardy," Flood said. "If our nominee has to focus on beating felony criminal charges instead of defeating a serious Democrat opponent, we risk defeat in November."

If he wins the election, Flood said he would "focus on taking the fight to the radical socialists in Congress who threaten our values and our way of life."

Flood, a lawyer, represents District 19 that includes Norfolk. He is owner of a media company.

Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination: State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks and internet personality and community activist Jazari Kual.

