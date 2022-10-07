Gov. candidate reaching out to rural voters

LINCOLN – Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood is making sure rural Nebraskans learn her stance on the issues.

Her organization, Nebraskans for Carol Blood, has been distributing a campaign periodical to Nebraskans titled, "The Changing Times-Nebraska's Voice of Reason."

More than 11,338 copies have recently been mailed to residents in Cass County, said Margaret Stamp, communications director. Stamp is from Plattsmouth.

Rural communities are often ignored during campaign cycles, Blood said.

“I am reaching out to Nebraska’s rural communities because together our voices are strong,” the Democratic nominee said. “We can work together to make a better Nebraska. Our shared future depends on us. Let’s work together to heal Nebraska from toxic polarization, one Nebraskan at a time.”

Among the many articles in the periodical, Al Davis, former state senator and lieutenant governor candidate, urges rural Nebraska to take a closer look at Blood for governor.

As governor of one of the top agricultural states in the country, Blood would have the opportunity to continue supporting Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, as she has as a state senator, he said.

Blood, who was raised on her family’s farm in rural Adams County, wants to help small producers remain competitive in a changing marketplace, Davis said.

“Now we have four packers who control 80 percent of the cattle business market,” Davis said. “Essentially those four entities have a total lock on production.”

As governor of one of the top meatpacking states, Blood could talk to the federal administration and plead the case for breaking up the packing monopoly and creating more competition, he said.

An issue that Blood brought to the attention of the Nebraska Legislature is that when cattle is slaughtered in foreign countries, such as Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Canada and South Africa, and the carcasses shipped to the United States, they could be repackaged and labeled as a U.S. product, according to Davis. The livestock sector has argued about this for years, he said, and Blood found a solution.

Blood introduced a resolution (LR284) this year to review the "Product of U.S.A." label by the USDA and take action to restrict its use in a way that is beneficial for cattle producers and consumers, and is trade compliant.

Also in the periodical, Blood says law enforcement training needs a boost in funding and staffing to ensure safer communities.

The Grand Island training center is where most of the state’s law enforcement officers are trained and certified. Multiple issues have arisen in the past few years over the way the center is staffed and funded by the Nebraska Crime Commission, Blood said.

Recruit training availability has long been an issue, she said. The ability to enroll recruits is hampered by limits on the number of people who can be in any one class compared to actual demand. Usually, the demand for a class is around 75 attendees, but only about 50 spots are available for each basic training session, which occur only three times a year, Blood said.