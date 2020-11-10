Gov. Ricketts issues stricter gathering/mask guidelines

LINCOLN – In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday issued stricter directive health measures that go into effect for all counties now through at least Nov. 30. ·
Major changes include:
Six (6) feet of separation between parties is required in all instances for the following: gyms/fitness centers, health spas, restaurants, bars, gentlemen and bottle clubs, weddings, funerals, indoor gatherings and churches/places of worship.
Masks are required for staff and patrons at salons, barbershops, massage therapy businesses, bowling alleys, pool halls, body art establishments, and any other indoor businesses where staff and patrons are within six feet of each other for 15 consecutive minutes or more.
An exception will be made for all services performed on faces. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.
Extracurricular Activities (school and club sponsored)
Fan attendance for all indoor youth extracurricular activities is limited to household members of participants only.
Bars and Restaurants
Restaurants, bars, bottle clubs and gentlemen’s clubs can remain open for dine-in.
Patrons will be required to be seated while on the premises unless they are placing an order, using the restroom or playing games.
One hundred percent of rated occupancy is allowed, but six feet of separation will be required between tables.
Bar seating is permitted but six feet of separation must be maintained between parties.
There will be a maximum of eight individuals in a party. Groups larger than eight will need to split into multiple tables.
Self-serve buffets and salad bars are permitted.
Churches and Places of Worship
There will be no limit on occupancy at churches and places of worship. People will be required to maintain six feet of separation between households.
“COVID is spread from person to person, so it makes sense to limit close contact,” said Jenny Steventon of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department on the new directive. “The goal is to create that social distancing.”
