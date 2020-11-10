Gov. Ricketts issues stricter gathering/mask guidelines

LINCOLN – In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday issued stricter directive health measures that go into effect for all counties now through at least Nov. 30. ·

Major changes include:

Six (6) feet of separation between parties is required in all instances for the following: gyms/fitness centers, health spas, restaurants, bars, gentlemen and bottle clubs, weddings, funerals, indoor gatherings and churches/places of worship.

Masks are required for staff and patrons at salons, barbershops, massage therapy businesses, bowling alleys, pool halls, body art establishments, and any other indoor businesses where staff and patrons are within six feet of each other for 15 consecutive minutes or more.

An exception will be made for all services performed on faces. Patrons will be permitted to remove their mask while receiving services directly. The mask must be worn by the patron at all other times while on the premise.

Extracurricular Activities (school and club sponsored)

Fan attendance for all indoor youth extracurricular activities is limited to household members of participants only.