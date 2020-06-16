Governor eases certain restrictions beginning Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he will continue to ease certain restrictions for businesses, public gatherings and sporting events in Nebraska.

Ricketts unveiled new recommendations that will begin on Monday, June 22. The new guidelines will apply to Cass County.

The following is a list of his new recommendations, considered Phase III of returning the state back to where things were before COVID-19:

Bars and restaurants:

*Bars, restaurants, bottle clubs and gentlemen’s clubs remain open for dine-in service.

*Patrons will be required to be seated while on premises unless placing an order, using the restroom or playing games.

*These facilities will be able to seat 100 percent of rated occupancy.

*Maximum of eight individuals in a party. Groups larger than eight will need to split into multiple tables.

*Food may be consumed at bar seating.

*Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.

*Games such as pool, darts, arcade games, etc., will be allowed.