Governor eases certain restrictions beginning Monday

LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that he will continue to ease certain restrictions for businesses, public gatherings and sporting events in Nebraska.
Ricketts unveiled new recommendations that will begin on Monday, June 22. The new guidelines will apply to Cass County.
The following is a list of his new recommendations, considered Phase III of returning the state back to where things were before COVID-19:
Bars and restaurants:
*Bars, restaurants, bottle clubs and gentlemen’s clubs remain open for dine-in service.
*Patrons will be required to be seated while on premises unless placing an order, using the restroom or playing games.
*These facilities will be able to seat 100 percent of rated occupancy.
*Maximum of eight individuals in a party. Groups larger than eight will need to split into multiple tables.
*Food may be consumed at bar seating.
*Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.
*Games such as pool, darts, arcade games, etc., will be allowed.
Childcare facilities:
Capacity will be limited to the following numbers:
*Infants to 3-year-olds – 15 children per room/space.
*3-year-olds – 20 children per room/space.
*4- and 5-year-olds – 24 children per room/space.
*School-age children (K-12) – 30 children per room/space.
*All other state provisions, statutes and regulations, including child-to-staff ratios, still apply.
Gatherings:
*Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 percent of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).
*Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75 percent of rated occupancy (not to exceed 10,000).
* Gatherings include, but are not limited to, indoor or outdoor arenas, indoor or outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.
*Groups shall be no larger than eight individuals.
*Six-feet separation between groups moves to guidance.
*Parades, carnivals, midways, dances, street dances and beer gardens remain prohibited under Phase III.
*Parades where patrons remain in their vehicles and the public doesn’t line the streets are permitted.
Gyms, fitness centers/club, health clubs and health spas:
*These facilities will be limited to 75 percent of rated occupancy.
Salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, and tattoo parlors/body art facilities:
*These will be limited to 75 percent of rated occupancy.
*Both workers and patrons are still required to wear masks at all times, except for those cases in which services are performed on patrons’ faces.
Wedding and funeral reception venues:
*Maximum of eight individuals in a party. Groups larger than eight must split into multiple tables.
*Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.
*Limited dances or other social events requiring guests to gather outside of their respective tables in guidance.
Sports:
*Fan attendance for youth and school games changes to same limit as Gatherings on June 22. Attendance will no longer be limited to household members only.
*Contact team sports may begin practice and games on July 1.
Elective surgeries:
*All restrictions on elective surgeries are removed from the Direct Health Measure on June 22.
