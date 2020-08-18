Governor excited about new property tax relief package

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts praised the Legislature for recently passing a property tax relief package.

“It’s a great accomplishment for Nebraska,” he said during a visit to Plattsmouth on Tuesday. “It’s a tremendous improvement.”

State Sen. Rob Clements, who represents Cass County in Lincoln, said that rural landowners could see up to a 13-percent tax reduction over a three-year period.

“I’m very pleased,” he said of the passage.

LB1107 – the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act – contains the first new property tax relief measure since 2007, according to information provided by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan.

Details include:

Funding for the first year will be $125 million, growing to $375 million no later than 2025;

Between 2022 and 2024 half the annual state revenue growth over 3.5% is dedicated to the new refundable credit, if the Cash Reserve Fund is below $500 million;

If the Cash Reserve Fund is above $500 million, all excess annual revenue above 3.5% is committed to the new refundable credit