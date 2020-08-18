You are the owner of this article.
Governor excited about new property tax relief package
Governor excited about new property tax relief package

PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts praised the Legislature for recently passing a property tax relief package.

“It’s a great accomplishment for Nebraska,” he said during a visit to Plattsmouth on Tuesday. “It’s a tremendous improvement.”

State Sen. Rob Clements, who represents Cass County in Lincoln, said that rural landowners could see up to a 13-percent tax reduction over a three-year period.

“I’m very pleased,” he said of the passage.

LB1107 – the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act – contains the first new property tax relief measure since 2007, according to information provided by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan.

Details include:

Funding for the first year will be $125 million, growing to $375 million no later than 2025;

Between 2022 and 2024 half the annual state revenue growth over 3.5% is dedicated to the new refundable credit, if the Cash Reserve Fund is below $500 million;

If the Cash Reserve Fund is above $500 million, all excess annual revenue above 3.5% is committed to the new refundable credit

After reaching $375 million, the amount available for the new credit will increase each year by the percentage increase in statewide property valuation increases, with a maximum increase of 5%;

The new property tax relief measure comes in the form of a refundable income tax credit. The credit is based on the amount of school district property taxes paid.

The credit will be available to all property taxpayers - even those without income tax liability.

It also ensures that the existing Property Tax Credit Fund will continue to provide property tax relief at no less than $275 million per year plus 70% of any gaming tax revenues generated by the expanded gambling petition, if approved by the voters in November.

