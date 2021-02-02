Governor issues new virus health directive

LINCOLN – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recently announced that the state has moved into a new, less restrictive phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan.

This so-called “green” phase became effective on midnight last Saturday.

Nebraska’s pandemic response plan links Directed Health Measure restrictions to the percentage of staffed hospital beds in Nebraska filled by coronavirus patients. Since the current percentage is below 10 percent, the state is moving to the “green” phase of its pandemic plan, the governor’s office said.

Moving to this phase involves the following DHM change:

The maximum capacity for indoor gatherings, including youth extracurricular activities, goes from 75 percent to 100 percent.

Organizers of gatherings of 500 or more people (1,000 or more in Douglas County), must still submit a reopening plan to their local health department – and receive approval – before holding their events. Aside from this requirement, there are no restrictions on gatherings/venues in the “green” phase of the state’s plan. However, guidance is still in place and recommended.

The new DHM has updated quarantine requirements.