Governor orders Cass County restaurants and bars to close, except for takeouts/deliveries

LINCOLN – All Cass County bars and restaurants on Thursday afternoon were ordered to halt their dining/bar area service immediately, and offer only takeout, delivery and/or curbside service until April 30, 2020.
This comes from a directive by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts concerning the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
All county schools were also directed to operate without students in their buildings, though staff can remain working there as usual.
All county schools have already closed their buildings voluntarily.
Likewise, the workers in the county restaurants and bars can continue to work there as usual, according to Rickett’s directive.
“Restaurants and bars are encouraged to ask their patrons if they can prepare their order for takeout upon arrival,” his directive said. “Restaurants will play a key part in feeding people throughout the pandemic.”
His announcement on Thursday is the state’s first Directed Health Measure (DHM), which imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings. It came after Douglas County health officials confirmed the second case of community transmission of the virus.
This DHM also applies with a 10-person limit to churches, houses of worship, gyms, social clubs, salons, theaters and athletic events.
This DMH does not apply to office buildings, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, courthouses, courtrooms, banks, car dealerships, auto repair shops, nursing homes and long-term care facilities, small shops, golf courses, big box stores, gas stations/convenience stores, shopping malls, manufacturing plants, parking facilities, construction jobs and other traditional office settings.
The DMH is a mandate, not a recommendation, the governor’s staff said. It also applies to Sarpy, Douglas and Washington counties.