Governor orders changes to driver's license timeline

LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts has rescinded an executive order amending the due date for Nebraskans to renew a driver’s license or complete vehicle titling and registration requirements, his office announced.

The executive order applies to people whose licenses expired on or after March 1, 2020. Acknowledging the need to ensure residents have enough time to update their credentials, rather than the original 30-day notice period, the governor has introduced a deadline of August 31.

This doubles the amount of notice originally discussed to allow residents to become compliant. Details of the executive order include:

Driver license or state IDs - Individuals whose driver license, state ID or permit expired on or after March 1, 2020, must renew their driver license or state ID by Aug. 31, 2020. Online services are available every day of the week, and customers are encouraged to use online services as much as possible to allow those who must visit a driver’s license office to be served as efficiently as possible.

Vehicle titling and registrations - Individuals who purchased a new vehicle, or whose existing vehicle registration expired on or after March 1, 2020, and is due for renewal, must complete titling and registration requirements by Aug. 31, 2020. For those required to pay sales tax, failure to complete the process by August 31 may result in penalty and interest being applied.

