LINCOLN – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday signed and submitted Nebraska’s expedited request to the federal government for disaster assistance. This came while he met with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Regional Director Paul Taylor. The request will be now be considered by FEMA’s regional office and headquarters.
“We have not had a disaster that has been this widespread in the state, I don’t think ever,” Ricketts said while visiting Wood River on Monday.
The governor later on Tuesday afternoon toured flood-ravaged eastern Nebraska with Vice President Mike Pence.