PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, during a visit to Plattsmouth on Thursday, recommended that nearly $63 million be budgeted by the state for financial relief from last year’s costly floods.
He also praised as “our finest hour” the way Nebraskans helped each other in dealing with the historic flood of 2019.
“It showed what it means to be a Nebraskan,” Ricketts said at a town meeting in the public library.
The governor said 84 counties have submitted over $400 million in disaster relief projects to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would pay 75 percent of those costs, leaving the state and those counties to pay the remaining 25 percent.
Numerous entities in Cass County have submitted their own disaster relief projects. These entities include Plattsmouth and the county’s Roads Department. The county’s Emergency Management Department has submitted slightly more than $13,000 for sandbags and overtime.
His recommendation to the Legislature is to provide $50 million for addressing the state’s share of those projects, plus another $9.2 million to aid those counties that are particularly strapped financially.
An additional $3 million would go in the Governor’s Emergency Fund so that the state is prepared to address any future events.
On a related issue, Ricketts said he is working with some area governors in seeking a “united voice” for dealing with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on future Missouri River issues. This would include a policy of putting the concerns of people and property ahead of endangered wildlife.
The meeting, sponsored by the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, attracted about two dozen people who came despite wintry weather that perhaps kept attendance down.
Besides flooding issues, Ricketts devoted much time to that always popular topic – taxes.
Under his administration, the state’s budget has grown less than 3 percent, he said.
“You have to control spending to have sustainable tax relief,” Ricketts said.
He proposed $500 million in property tax relief over the next three years, plus a 50-percent decrease in the taxes Nebraska charges on retirement benefits by veterans.
This proposal might reverse the current trend of veterans leaving the state.
Ricketts also wants to create scholarships for young people for pursuing degrees in high-demand fields. If approved by the Legislature, this plan could start this fall, he said.
“We need to make sure we can hold on to our young people,” he said.