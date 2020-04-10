Governor to Nebraskans: stay at home, limit essential errands for next three weeks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed April 10 through 30 as “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy in Nebraska.”

For the next three weeks, the governor is urging all Nebraskans to avoid non-essential errands and to limit social gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Infectious disease experts project that the virus outbreak will be at or near its peak in Nebraska by the end of April, the governor said during a Thursday press briefing.

Ricketts also announced a new statewide Directed Health Measure (DHM) to guard against the spread of COVID-19. It orders certain businesses where six feet of social distance cannot be maintained to close through April 30. The DHM also prohibits organized group sports through May 31.

“Today, I am designating the next three weeks as “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy,” Ricketts said. “During this time, it is the civic duty of each and every Nebraskan to help slow the spread of the virus.”

He also announced six rules for keeping Nebraska healthy.

1) Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit.