Graffiti cleaned off on park wall
Graffiti cleaned off on park wall

clean wall

The vulgar words and drawings that vandals spray painted on a cement block wall in Rhylander Park some weeks back are now gone after city workers cleaned and repainted the wall.

PLATTSMOUTH – A few weeks ago, vandals desecrated an attractive wall of cement blocks on a walking trail in Plattsmouth’s Rhylander Park, angering residents and those who enjoy the park.

The wall, located on a trail in a wooded area behind the park’s ball fields, was completely covered over with vulgar words and drawings that were applied by spray paint.

“It’s filthy and inappropriate,” said City Councilman Morgan Muller after he saw it.

That’s now a thing of the past as city employees cleaned off the graffiti and repainted the blocks to bring that handsome look back again.

Unfortunately, those responsible have not yet been apprehended, according to the Plattsmouth Police Department.

Anyone with information on those responsible should contact the police department. The phone number is 402-296-3311.

