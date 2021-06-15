Grand opening held for Copple Cars Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH - There is a new place in town to purchase vehicles that has a familiar name.

Copple Cars Plattsmouth held grand opening ceremonies last Saturday at 303 Fulton Ave, just off U.S. Highway 75.

“Our focus is selling high quality pre-owned vehicles and treating our guests with uncommon respect and integrity,” said Brandon Copple, general manager.

In March 2020, the company purchased the building which previously housed another pre-owned vehicle dealership.

This January, the renovation began.

“We remodeled nearly the entire building and we are excited for everyone in the community to see the improvements,” Copple said.

Renovations include glass walls in the offices to open up the entire sales area. There is more space now with a new conference room, handicapped-accessible bathroom, and lunchroom.

“The parts and service area has plenty of space and includes six service bays and a photo gallery similar to what we have done in Louisville,” Copple said.

Currently, they are using the service area to recondition pre-owned vehicles and hope to open the service drive to customers in the near future, he said.

“What they have done to this building is amazing,” said Diana Sober, receptionist.

