LOUISVILLE – Recycling bins attached to portable trailers have helped those in Cass County who otherwise might not have easy access for disposing of recyclable items, according to the director of Keep Cass County Beautiful.
Over time, however, some of these large bins cracked and became safety issues for those who transported and unloaded these trailers, said Linda Behrns.
That problem has now been solved by a $3,055 grant from the Nebraska Environment Trust. That money has been used to purchase 10 large-sized bins for five trailers that are situated in numerous communities.
“This grant helps to sustain our trailer program for the county,” Behrns said.
The grant covers 80 percent of the purchase price of the bin with the county picking up the rest.
Portable recycling trailers are currently located in the communities of Avoca, Eagle, Greenwood, Louisville, South Bend and Union. Some of the trailers are hauled by volunteers while others are transported and emptied by city employees.
According to the Cass County clerk, more than 59 tons of recyclable materials were delivered to First Star Recycling plants in Omaha and Lincoln from the Cass County trailers in 2017. The program helps make a positive environmental impact on the community by reducing the amount waste sent to the local landfill, conserving valuable resources, preventing pollution by reducing the need to collect new raw materials, saving energy, creating jobs and attributing to a circular economy, Behrns said.
“It’s essential that we strive to recycle,” she said.
This grant through the efforts of the Nebraska Recycling Council is one of 85 grant projects in 2018 that received $16.6 million in grant awards from Nebraska Environmental Trust.
So what is happening to those cracked ones that have now been replaced in new containers?
“The old containers are being recycled,” said Louisville Mayor Roger Behrns.