LOUISVILLE – One day in March the City of Louisville had to make an emergency purchase of roughly $1,300 for a trash pump to deal with flooding at its sewer plant.
It then applied to the League Association of Risk Management for funds to help offset that cost.
The league recently responded by offering $500 in disaster relief funds. It established that funding program to help its members who had been impacted with unexpected expenses incurred due to the floods.
“The city purchased an extra trash pump on March 13 for the sewer plant,” said City Clerk Dee Arias on the need for the grant. “This was the day it was 60 degrees with heavy rain and all the snow melting. Mill Creek rose rapidly and the sewer plant flooded. The next several days, the Platte River flooded the sewer plant area.”
The pump was needed to remove waste that had built up in the plant from the flooding, she said.
“It’s very timely,” Arias said of the grant award.
The plant is now back to normal, she added.
LARM is an insurance pool made up of 164 governmental agencies across Nebraska.