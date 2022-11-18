Grant requests now available by Cass County Tourism

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Tourism is now accepting applications for 2023 tourism grants. This grant program, administered by the Cass County Tourism Committee, is designed to promote tourism in the county by providing funding to tourism-related non-profit organizations.

There are two categories of grants available: Capital Improvement, and Marketing.

For those organizations considering 2023 capital improvement grants, the intent to apply forms are due no later than Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

For marketing grants, the applications are due no later than Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Visit the Cass County Tourism website at visitcasscounty.com/grants for grant guidelines, applications, deadlines and other information.

There will be no exceptions made from the grant guidelines or deadlines for submission. For expediency, Cass County Tourism recommends sending applications via email to director@visitcasscounty.com.

Any questions about the grant process or on any tourism issues, contact Carl Reichart at 402-296-5999 or director@visitcasscounty.com.