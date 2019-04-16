PLATTSMOUTH – More than $58,000 in capital improvement grants were recently awarded to numerous entities and approved by the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The purpose of these grants is to improve physical needs at various locations to encourage more tourism there, according to Carl Reichart, director of Cass County Tourism.
Among the awards handed out last Friday was a $10,000 grant to the Louisville State Recreation Area for a lighted front entrance sign.
The current non-lighted sign doesn’t “pop out when you drive by it” even during the day, Reichart said.
“When it’s dark, this new sign will help out a lot,” he said.
A $10,000 grant was also awarded to Mahoney State Park to build group campfire area, he added.
The Platte River State Park will build a kiosk for its mountain bike trail.
“They’ve invested a ton in the trails there,” Reichart said. “The kiosk will help guide people through it all.”
The Village of Manley will build an improved picnic shelter in its park with help from its $7,500 grant, he said.
The Village of Cedar Creek received a $5,122 grant for improvements to its ballfield, including new lights.
Unlike years ago, Reichart said, local teams are bringing in more and more teams from outside the immediate area.
“You want to promote things to bring people in,” he said.
New lighting will allow for night games, he said.
“This will be able to add more play time,” Reichart said. “More games, more revenue.”
The American Legion Post 247 in Elmwood that features a veterans museum will replace its current roof with the help of its $4,280 grant, while the Plattsmouth VFW building will get new entrance awnings with its $4,813 grant.
An $8,600 grant was awarded to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum for space suits exhibits and displays.
Funds for these grants come from the county’s 5 percent lodging tax of which the county receives 4 percent and the State of Nebraska the remaining 1 percent, Reichart said.
Last year, $140,000 was generated from this tax, he said. Half of that went into the tourism’s capital improvement fund, the other half into its marketing/promotional fund.
Entities that receive these grants must first come up with the total cost for their requested projects with the grants providing a 50 percent reimbursement, according to Reichart.
Concerning the future, Reichart said he is optimistic on tourism growth.
“The potential here is good.”