PLATTSMOUTH – The Nebraska Department of Transportation now has funds available for private, non-profit organizations and governmental entities for transportation needs for the elderly or persons with disabilities for whom mass transportation services are unavailable, insufficient or inappropriate.
“Non-profit (organizations), that’s the key,” said spokeswoman Marisue Wagner on the eligibility.
For example, according to Wagner, it could be nursing homes run by non-profit organizations or community health hospitals.
“It is for any non-profit organization that wants to assist in the transportation for the elderly and the disabled or any non-profit organization that deals with people with disabilities.”
The funds come from the Federal Transit Administration and are part of a Federal Capital Grant program managed by the NDOT. It requires a local match of 20 percent of the grant amount from the recipient with the government picking up the rest, according to Wagner, a Federal aid administrator for the NDOT.
“The local match is a cash match and could come from the regular budget or from donations,” she said.
Applications are being accepted from qualified entities in the Lincoln metro area, as well as small urban and rural areas, including Cass County, Wagner said. Government entities must certify that there are no non-profit agencies in the service area able to provide the service.
“The program is to provide assistance for the purchase of vehicles and related equipment, certain technologies, operating assistance and purchase of service,” Wagner said.
Applications are available on the https://nebraskatransit.com website or by contacting Wagner at
402-479-3127 or Intermodal Planning Division, P.O. Box 94759 Lincoln, NE 68509-4759.
Applications must be received no later than January 31, 2019.