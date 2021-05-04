Grants to help CASA, local police

Meanwhile, the nearby Plattsmouth Police Department , which is undergoing a new computerized citation system, has just received a $5,234 grant to complete that process.

It’s a project that’s required by state law, according to Capt. Ryan Crick.

The grant will outfit the sixth and final car in the fleet with a new computer and software and other equipment, he said.

Instead of an officer writing out a citation for the offender to sign, the citation will now be digitized with the offender scanning in the signature.

“It’s a faster process,” said Crick, who also praised the foundation for its award.

“They are very generous to us.”

Also in the county, the Elmwood Community Center received a $3,500 grant for a new sidewalk out in front.

According to Brenda Brill, center manager, the city several years ago cut down a tree by the sidewalk, but over time the roots from the tree stump pushed upwards on the sidewalk making it unlevel and difficult for many to walk on.

This grant will pay for the removal of the tree stump and the concrete, replacing it with a new sidewalk, she said.