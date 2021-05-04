Grants to help CASA, local police

PLATTSMOUTH - Dozens of local kids will receive new clothing for school next fall.
Meanwhile, the Plattsmouth Police Department will be able to complete a digital citation system providing faster processing and better record keeping.
Those are just two of numerous benefits coming this way by grants recently awarded from the Midlands Community Foundation.
Grants totaling $115,654 are going to 36 non-profit organizations in Sarpy and Cass counties.
One of them is Cass County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocacy) that seeks the best interests of children who have been removed from their homes for abuse or neglect.
This organization was awarded a $3,000 grant that will help pay for new school clothing for 39 children in the CASA program, said Diana Lindensmith, director.
She and co-workers were “happily surprised” upon hearing of the award, Lindensmith said.
“This is probably 75 percent of what we needed to give every kid in our program new clothes for school,” she said. “This is the exact amount we applied for.”
Other funds will be used to complete the clothing goal, she added.
“We’re very excited,” Lindensmith said.
Meanwhile, the nearby Plattsmouth Police Department , which is undergoing a new computerized citation system, has just received a $5,234 grant to complete that process.
It’s a project that’s required by state law, according to Capt. Ryan Crick.
The grant will outfit the sixth and final car in the fleet with a new computer and software and other equipment, he said.
Instead of an officer writing out a citation for the offender to sign, the citation will now be digitized with the offender scanning in the signature.
“It’s a faster process,” said Crick, who also praised the foundation for its award.
“They are very generous to us.”
Also in the county, the Elmwood Community Center received a $3,500 grant for a new sidewalk out in front.
According to Brenda Brill, center manager, the city several years ago cut down a tree by the sidewalk, but over time the roots from the tree stump pushed upwards on the sidewalk making it unlevel and difficult for many to walk on.
This grant will pay for the removal of the tree stump and the concrete, replacing it with a new sidewalk, she said.
These grants were part of the second distribution for the foundation’s fiscal year, said Tonee Gay, executive director.