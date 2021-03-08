Grease fire brings PVFD to local home

PLATTSMOUTH – A grease fire in the kitchen of a Plattsmouth home was quickly extinguished on Friday evening, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire occurred around 9:30 p.m. in a home in the 14000 block of Smith Avenue, said Mike Wilson, fire chief.

The first crew on the scene advised that this was a working fire and for other units to continue to the scene.

The fire, however, was quickly put out, Wilson said.

The residence was then checked for fire extension and removal of smoke was started. Crews were on scene for about 40 minutes, he said.

“Because of the quick attack on the fire, it was contained to the area of origin but there was minor smoke damage to other parts of the house,” Wilson said.

There was one minor injury to an occupant but that person declined medical transport after receiving treatment on scene, Wilson said.

This call was handled with two chiefs, an engine, a utility truck and a squad. Altogether, there were 11 firefighters on the scene, plus Plattsmouth EMS crews, Wilson said.

