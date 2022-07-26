Great turnout for Dynamite Pete Days, mayor said

LOUISVILLE – Dynamite Pete Days in downtown Louisville last weekend turned out to be quite a blast indeed.

“It went well,” said Mayor Rod Petersen. “We had a great turnout.”

“All weekend long we had good numbers,” said businessman Dan Witte, a member of the six-member event board.

This was the second year of this community-wide gathering featuring lots of family-oriented activities, plus a large annual car show that has now been moved up from a later weekend to coincide with the other activities.

Last year, because of COVID concerns, organizers had a short time to prepare for this event, according to Petersen.

“It turned out well last year, but this year we had a lot more preparation time and more things for the children,” he said. “We had plenty of volunteers, which was nice.”

“We had a ton of sponsors,” Witte added. “That event doesn’t happen without other businesses and donors helping out.”

Overseen by the Louisville Area Foundation and the Louisville Public Schools Foundation, Dynamite Pete Days, named after a colorful local character long ago, grew this year to involve three days of events and many new activities.

It began last Friday with a Louisville High School Booster Club Alumni Golf Tournament fundraiser at Eagle.

Saturday’s activities included walk/run events, a three-on-three basketball tournament, a frog jumping contest, booming boutique bash and a kids carnival.

Rain put a damper on the live music on Saturday evening, but the band, Lemon Fresh Day, was able to play tunes inside the Good Times Saloon, Witte said.

Sunday got going with a pancake feed by the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department. Other events that day included a large craft show, a water curtain by the fire department, a dunk tank by the youth group at the community’s First United Methodist Church, plus the Last Hot Sunday in July car show that brought out up to 225 vehicles, Witte said.

“We were very pleased,” he said of the weekend. “We hope to do it again next year.”