PLATTSMOUTH – With sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, it was the perfect weekend for some spring cleaning.
And, many did just that during the city’s annual Spring Cleanup.
Truckload after truckload of items no longer usable or needed came to the city’s collection site on the east end of downtown’s Main Street all day Saturday and Sunday.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said local resident Mark Hanssen. “It’s better for society in general.”
Fellow resident Brian Tilson added, “It’s a nice deal to have this.”
Items that were accepted were junk, old furniture, mattresses, carpeting, etc. There was also a separate pile for items to be recycled.
Also accepted were batteries, empty propane bottles and used motor oil.
This event has been going on for many years, according to Mayor Paul Lambert, who praised city staff for running it smoothly.
“I think they did a good job, as always,” he said Monday evening.