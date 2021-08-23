Greenwood accident injures one

GREENWOOD – One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Greenwood on Friday.

The accident occurred shortly before 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Main Street in Greenwood, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.

A GMC pickup, driven by Benjamin J. Bohuslavsky, 68, of Cedar Creek, had slowed to stop to turn left onto Main when his vehicle was struck from behind by a Dodge Journey, driven by Jacob C. Hietala, 23, of Ashland, according to the sheriff. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Both drivers were released by medics at the scene, but a passenger in the pickup identified as Robert Wall, 74, was transported by Ashland rescue to Bergen Mercy Hospital in Omaha for what Brueggemann said was non-life threatening injuries. Hietala was cited, the sheriff said.

Deputies from his department, along with rescue personnel from Greenwood and Ashland, and Cass County Medics responded, Brueggemann said.

