Greenwood boy dies while swimming in Montana

HELENA, Mont. — The body of a 17-year-old boy from Greenwood was recovered from the Missouri River between Helena and Great Falls early Tuesday.

The teen was identified as David Van Essen by Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

According to Slaughter's office, the teen went missing at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to witnesses, the boy had attempted to swim across the river and went under and was not seen again. He was not wearing a life jacket.

His body was found Tuesday morning by sheriff’s office employees using footage from an aerial drone that was deployed to help with the search.

