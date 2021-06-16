 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenwood boy dies while swimming in Montana
0 Comments

Greenwood boy dies while swimming in Montana

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rescue

HELENA, Mont. — The body of a 17-year-old boy from Greenwood was recovered from the Missouri River between Helena and Great Falls early Tuesday.

The teen was identified as David Van Essen by Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

According to Slaughter's office, the teen went missing at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to witnesses, the boy had attempted to swim across the river and went under and was not seen again. He was not wearing a life jacket.

His body was found Tuesday morning by sheriff’s office employees using footage from an aerial drone that was deployed to help with the search.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cassco Arms now totally smoke-free
News

Cassco Arms now totally smoke-free

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH—The Plattsmouth Housing Authority on Tuesday implemented a 100 percent smoke-free policy at its Cassco Arms Apartments following a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News