Greenwood man hurt in Louisville rollover

LOUISVILLE – A Greenwood man was taken to a hospital from a one-vehicle rollover in Louisville on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 2:02 p.m., deputies from his department and area rescue personnel were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of 120th Street and Nebraska Highway 66. The preliminary on-scene investigation revealed that a Chevy Malibu, driven by a 39-year-old man from Greenwood, was traveling west on the highway at a high rate of speed, the sheriff said.

The Malibu left the roadway to the north, but the driver was able to get the vehicle back onto the roadway, according to Brueggemann.

However, the vehicle spun off the roadway to the north again, went airborne over the roadway ditch, rolled over and came to rest in a cemetery.

The driver, whose identity was not provided, was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by Louisville rescue personnel for further evaluation, the sheriff said.

Seatbelts were in use, and alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors, the sheriff said.