Greenwood woman dies in three-vehicle crash Wednesday

GREENWOOD – A 42-year-old Greenwood woman was killed in a three-vehicle accident in western Cass County Wednesday evening.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, shortly after 9:40 p.m. his office received complaints regarding a reckless driver in a white 2007 Hummer speeding and going into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 6 near its intersection with Nebraska Highway 63.

The Hummer continued westbound on Hwy. 6 towards Greenwood, but at the intersection of Hwy. 6 and Greenwood Drive it struck a westbound 2006 Scion causing it to go into a ditch and roll.

The Hummer than swerved into the eastbound lane where it struck a 2019 Ford Fusion head on, the sheriff said.

The driver of the Fusion was identified as Tammy Callaway, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.

The driver of the Hummer was identified as Cheyanne Baker, 31, of Lincoln. Baker was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff said.

The Toyota occupants were identified as June and Brad Hoschele of Lincoln. They were released with only minor bumps and bruises, Brueggemann said.

The investigation was continuing as of Thursday, he said.