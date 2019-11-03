PLATTSMOUTH – Have a warm heart and provide some warmth for fellow Cass County residents who may need it.
That’s the request from the staff of Plattsmouth’s Gregg Young Automotive Group, which has started its annual winter clothing drive, A Truckload of Warmth, through the end of the month.
As an added bonus, besides helping in a good cause, people who bring in winter clothing can register for a drawing to win a 55-inch flat-screen television.
The Gregg Young staff requests that all donations be clean and in good condition. People can bring in coats, mittens, hats, sweaters or “anything of warmth,” said Paul Lambert, company spokesman.
The clothing can be in adult or children sizes, he added.
As in the past, people can place the items in the back of a pickup truck on the showroom floor.
Numerous coats had already arrived as of Friday.
All of the donations will stay in Plattsmouth and Cass County, Lambert said.
“The goal is to get the items out to those who need them as quickly as we can,” he said. “Our goal is to keep them in Cass County.”
The donated items will be delivered when needed to My Neighbor’s Closet and Under My Wings thrift stores in Plattsmouth.
People can also call Lambert at Gregg Young for assistance, he said.