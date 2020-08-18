Groundbreaking for a major expansion

PLATTSMOUTH – There were smiles all around on Tuesday as ground was broken for a major new development that will bring hundreds of new jobs to this area.
Dignitaries led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert overturned the first mounds of dirt for a $15 million expansion of Vireo Resources, a local manufacturer for more than a decade.
“We are committed to this community,” said CEO Mark Faulkner. “We couldn’t be more excited in this next phase of our growth.”
Tuesday’s excitement centered around the construction of a large three-story building to be part of a 10-acre company campus located on Wiles Road just west of U.S. Highway 75. It will be located to the south of the company’s current and much smaller plant, though that’s expected to also expand, according to Faulkner.
Currently, the company employs about 40 people, but will obviously change as Faulkner told a large gathering at the ceremony.
“Over the next three years, we will pump $20 million into the local economy and create 200 to 300 good paying jobs,” he said. “We’ve gotten good growth because of consumer demand for our products.”
Vireo, a Tennessee-based company, manufactures what Faulkner described as holistic products for people and pets. These include pain management, sport nutrition, immune support and general health and wellness products.
The new plant will allow the company to do more in the creation of these products at this location, including the making of the raw materials, according to Faulkner.
He also praised the efforts of city officials, especially Lambert and City Administrator Erv Portis, for making this day a reality.
“That was key,” he said.
Others, though, were also involved, Lambert said.
“This would not be possible without a large number of people helping out,” he told the gathering.
Nebraska is a great place to do business, even during this pandemic, Ricketts added.
“We have been the least impacted state and have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country,” he said.
