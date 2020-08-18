Groundbreaking for a major expansion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – There were smiles all around on Tuesday as ground was broken for a major new development that will bring hundreds of new jobs to this area.

Dignitaries led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert overturned the first mounds of dirt for a $15 million expansion of Vireo Resources, a local manufacturer for more than a decade.

“We are committed to this community,” said CEO Mark Faulkner. “We couldn’t be more excited in this next phase of our growth.”

Tuesday’s excitement centered around the construction of a large three-story building to be part of a 10-acre company campus located on Wiles Road just west of U.S. Highway 75. It will be located to the south of the company’s current and much smaller plant, though that’s expected to also expand, according to Faulkner.

Currently, the company employs about 40 people, but will obviously change as Faulkner told a large gathering at the ceremony.

“Over the next three years, we will pump $20 million into the local economy and create 200 to 300 good paying jobs,” he said. “We’ve gotten good growth because of consumer demand for our products.”