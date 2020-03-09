Group raises money for Louisville youth program

LOUISVILLE – Children in Louisville will be able to enjoy new athletic uniforms and equipment thanks to more than $5,000 in community donations.
Modern Woodmen of America members in Louisville recently held a fund-raising event for the Louisville Basketball Association. Modern Woodmen members donated $2,500 through the organization’s Matching Fund Program initiative, and community members provided thousands of dollars in support. The total amount raised was $5,650.
Diane Wade, volunteer leader for the local Modern Woodmen programs in Cass County, said she was pleased with the fund-raising initiative. Volunteers ran the concession stand and basketball games at a tournament sponsored by the LBA.
“The community truly came together to support a local need,” Wade said. “That support is what it’s all about.”
Louisville Basketball Association representative Sheryl Gaston said the organization would use the money to purchase new uniforms, basketballs and basketball racks. She and other leaders were grateful for the help from residents of Louisville, Cedar Creek, Manley, South Bend and other Cass County towns.
“We have been working really hard to build and maintain our youth basketball program so that they are able to help and be successful once they are playing for the school,” Gaston said. “It is really important to the LBA to have community support. Without the community support that we have received over the years it would have been very hard to provide the type of opportunities to all of our youth teams that we have.
“Our hope is that we can maintain and continue to build our program with the help of youth, parents and the community.”
Modern Woodmen’s Matching Fund Program allows local chapters to provide financial support to community causes. The fund-raising initiative contributed more than $10 million to local needs across the United States in 2019.