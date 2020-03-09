Group raises money for Louisville youth program

LOUISVILLE – Children in Louisville will be able to enjoy new athletic uniforms and equipment thanks to more than $5,000 in community donations.

Modern Woodmen of America members in Louisville recently held a fund-raising event for the Louisville Basketball Association. Modern Woodmen members donated $2,500 through the organization’s Matching Fund Program initiative, and community members provided thousands of dollars in support. The total amount raised was $5,650.

Diane Wade, volunteer leader for the local Modern Woodmen programs in Cass County, said she was pleased with the fund-raising initiative. Volunteers ran the concession stand and basketball games at a tournament sponsored by the LBA.

“The community truly came together to support a local need,” Wade said. “That support is what it’s all about.”

Louisville Basketball Association representative Sheryl Gaston said the organization would use the money to purchase new uniforms, basketballs and basketball racks. She and other leaders were grateful for the help from residents of Louisville, Cedar Creek, Manley, South Bend and other Cass County towns.