Group seeks farmer's market, other events, downtown

The organization also wants to continue connections with area churches, schools, boys and girls scouts, as well as collaborating with the sponsors of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.

“We want to be supportive of other organizations,” Jones said.

The group also plans to again sponsor Halloween on Main, Small Business Saturday and the Victorian Christmas on Main events.

“Our intention is to give a voice for our merchants,” Jones said.

The group was formerly known as Plattsmouth Main Street Association, - but after its Victorian Christmas event in 2019 the group decided to reorganize and amended its bylaws, though it was still a 501C6 non-profit group.

In May of 2020, the group was informed it could not have the words “Main Street” unless it paid the dues and other requirements of the Main Street Network, said Steve Wehrbein, president.

“With much consideration, we decided not to pay those dues and changed our name,” he said. “By August, we had legally changed the name to Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association (HDPA) and created a new logo.”