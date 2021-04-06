Group seeks farmer's market, other events, downtown

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth group wants to hold a farmer’s market downtown this year and is seeking vendors who may be looking for a new avenue to sell their goods.
What’s more, this group, the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association, is also considering a Christmas in July event down there.
The group held a membership meeting on Monday evening and discussed numerous possibilities for a busy 2021 year.
That includes a farmer’s market on every Friday afternoon from June 4 through Oct. 24 with 30 or so vendors participating.
“We’re excited about that,” said Deb Jones, board member.
It would be held from 4 to 8 p.m. in the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main streets.
According to fellow member Sarah Johnson, it would not be a “craft fair,” but a place for those who want to sell their produce, homemade jams, jellies, pickles, bread, eggs, honeys and the like.
Vendors interested need to apply this month, Johnson said.
Applications can be made by going onto the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association’s Facebook page.
At the meeting, discussion was made of a possible “Christmas in July” event, in conjunction with the Farmers Market and perhaps Chamber of Commerce events. Possible details are not finalized, Jones said.
The organization also wants to continue connections with area churches, schools, boys and girls scouts, as well as collaborating with the sponsors of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.
“We want to be supportive of other organizations,” Jones said.
The group also plans to again sponsor Halloween on Main, Small Business Saturday and the Victorian Christmas on Main events.
“Our intention is to give a voice for our merchants,” Jones said.
The group was formerly known as Plattsmouth Main Street Association, - but after its Victorian Christmas event in 2019 the group decided to reorganize and amended its bylaws, though it was still a 501C6 non-profit group.
In May of 2020, the group was informed it could not have the words “Main Street” unless it paid the dues and other requirements of the Main Street Network, said Steve Wehrbein, president.
“With much consideration, we decided not to pay those dues and changed our name,” he said. “By August, we had legally changed the name to Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association (HDPA) and created a new logo.”
Its board has eight members, each with three-year terms, along with four committees: economic development, organization, promotions and historical.