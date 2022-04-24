Groups encourage water conservation

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte River Consortium, consisting of six eastern Nebraska agencies, is encouraging the public to begin conserving water now because current dry conditions may continue for many weeks.

“Projections show that warmer temperatures and below normal precipitation are expected to continue through at least May and June,” the consortium said in a press release. “We all rely on Platte River flows and the Platte River is the lifeline for the state of Nebraska. A majority of the population relies on groundwater from wells, which are replenished by the Lower Platte River, including the communities of Omaha, Lincoln and Fremont. The Platte River also provides habitat for fish and wildlife, recreation, and recharges wells for irrigation in the Platte River valley.”

Weather has a big impact on Platte River flows, the consortium said. Contributing factors include runoff from rainfall within the basin and snowpack in the Rocky Mountains.

“Nebraska has experienced an unusually dry fall and a very mild winter with little snow and rainfall,” the consortium said. “Current conditions in the state are dry, including lower levels of moisture in the soil.”

River flows can decrease to the point where the river will not adequately replenish the wells, it said.

Flows in the Platte River are currently adequate to recharge wells, but what those flows will be like later should dry conditions continue is unknown, the consortium said.

Dry and warm conditions will have an impact on the amount of water in the Platte River that is available for its various needs and uses, it said.

Given the current dryness, the consortium is asking for the public’s assistance now, to use only what’s needed. If dry conditions persist, it will communicate this and ask additional assistance from the public to conserve water, the consortium said.

“The consortium will continue to work together to monitor and share information with the public as we progress into these spring and summer months,” said Paul Zillig, general manager of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District. “Our group recognizes the need to be more proactive and communicate with the public so we can all work together to ensure conservation. We need to start now conserving water, knowing that current long-term forecasts are telling us it’s going to get warmer, and we won’t have much rain.”

The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources has launched an online dashboard available to the public that displays real-time information that the department monitors and collects throughout the state. The dashboard includes current up-to-date drought conditions, common drought indicators, and the streamflow projection for the Platte River at Ashland. The data reflects the conditions throughout the Lower Platte basin and the entire state. The dashboard also provides links to other local and national climate-related resources. The department will continue to monitor streamflow conditions throughout the summer.

To view the dashboard, visit the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District’s website (www.lpsnrd.org) and select “Drought Dashboard.”

The consortium will continue to monitor conditions and its agencies will work with individuals and communities to conserve water, as necessary, it said.

Formed in 2016, the consortium consists of six agencies that monitor and rely on the Platte for their water supply. These agencies are Lower Platte South NRD, City of Lincoln water system, Lower Platte North NRD, the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, Papio-Missouri River NRD, and the Metropolitan Utilities District.

