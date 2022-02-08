Hair wreaths subject of brown bag speech

PLATTSMOUTH – During the Victorian Era, according to a local historian, women would showcase their handiwork in their homes.

That included hair wreaths, said Margo Prentiss, curator of the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

The history of hair wreaths was the topic on Tuesday at the museum’s first Spring Brown Bag speech of the year.

About a dozen attended.

Hair wreaths weren’t worn, but served as symbols of love and friendship, according to Prentiss.

Women would give wreaths to each other as a way of showing friendship. A bride would give a wreath as a wedding gift to her husband.

“Mothers would save their children’s hair,” Prentiss said.

Hair from a recently deceased person would be cut and made into a wreath as a memorial to that person, she said.

Before being made into a wreath, cut hair would be collected in a “hair receiver” or covered bowl on a dresser, she added.

It would take months for women to create a hair wreath, according to Prentiss.

Wreaths were usually made into the shape of a lucky horseshoe.

“That was used a lot,” Prentiss said.

Donated hair wreaths are currently on display at the museum.

The next Brown Bag speech will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, with local artists Doug and Leslee Wilkerson discussing their downtown Plattsmouth art gallery, Wilkerson Art Works, and the many local artists who had or will have exhibits at the gallery.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.