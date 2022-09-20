Hale receives major honor at festival

PLATTSMOUTH – Myrna Hale has devoted thousands of hours helping Plattsmouth residents enjoy positive memories throughout her lifetime.

Plattsmouth Harvest Festival organizers recognized Hale’s dedication with a prestigious award on Sept. 10.

Hale was honored with the 2022 Founders Award in front of a large crowd at the PHF Grand Parade. The ceremony took place several minutes before the start of the parade, which attracted hundreds of people to downtown Plattsmouth.

Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Club President Nancy Johnson presented the award to Hale. She told the crowd that Hale has provided valuable talents to Plattsmouth for many decades. Hale has worked with the festival for more than 50 years.

“Myrna has given so much to this community,” Johnson said. “She is truly deserving of this award. She has been very generous with her time and talents.”

Hale first attended the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival in 1967. She began her involvement with the organization by working on school floats and helping with the Plattsmouth Band Parents Association. She also helped create costumes that were worn by people who took part in the annual coronation ceremony.

Hale was honored as a Lady of the Realm in 1993. She was the co-coordinator of the festival for six years and has served on many committees for the event.

Hale has also been involved in community organizations such as the American Heart Association, Plattsmouth Senior Center and Cass County Historical Society.