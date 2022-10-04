Hall of Fame inductees tell stories of success

PLATTSMOUTH – It was a great day to be a Blue Devil!

That was the comment made by one of the four inductees to the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame during ceremonies last Friday, which was also Homecoming Day, a day filled with fun activities for the students and climaxed by that evening’s Homecoming football game and the crowning of Homecoming King and Queen.

The early morning inductee ceremony was held in the school’s auditorium, packed with family and friends of the honored four, plus the student body.

Among the four was Robert Fuller, PHS Class of 1967, who went on to become a longtime educator and legendary athletics coach winning more than 300 football games.

“I’m truly humbled by it,” Fuller said of his induction.

Among the teams he coached was the 1979 Plattsmouth squad that finished second in the playoffs.

“That was a special group,” Fuller said.

He recalled his first teaching/coaching job at a salary of $7,700. Old tires were used as the yard markers and the sideline bench was just a chair, Fuller said.

“You are lucky to have the facility you have,” he said. “It’s second to none.”

Education is a rewarding field, he added.

“I encourage you to get in that field,” Fuller told the students.

They should never give up until they achieved their goals, the students were told.

“Always keep going,” Fuller said.

Bruce Ramge, PHS Class of 1975, praised the education he received at Plattsmouth.

“It prepared me for the business world.”

Ramge went on to be a giant in the insurance world, becoming Nebraska’s longest serving director of insurance.

He offered the students some advice on becoming successful in whatever field they choose.

“Have fun,” Ramge said. “Get involved in activities and do your best in class.”

They are very fortunate to be living in Nebraska, Ramge told them.

“There are endless opportunities in Nebraska.”

Sara Halmes, PHS Class of 1996, admits not knowing what she wanted to do after graduation.

Eventually, she began volunteering at the Plattsmouth Animal Hospital.

“I learned valuable skills in a real-life setting,” Halmes said.

Today, in addition to her daily veterinary assistant tasks, she also manages website development, social media, hardware/software maintenance, human resources and community/student outreach.

“There are a lot of things you can do without a formal (college) degree,” Halmes told the students.

She teamed up with friend and fellow inductee Bobbi Sue McCollum to market a new device that prevents hyperventilating a patient. They faced rejections, however.

“We never gave up,” Halmes said. “We knew the device was going to save lives.”

A manufacturer was found and the device has been launched in America and will be soon in Europe.

“Don’t give up,” she told the students.

Halmes also told them to live each day to the fullest.

“Your life and time are more valuable than the things you possess.”

After Bobbi Sue McCollum, PHS Class of 1999, received a journalism degree, her story took a different turn.

She went back to school to become a nurse. In 2014, McCollum attended a course in Advanced Cardiac Life Support. The instructor drilled the class on proper use of a manual resuscitator because hyperventilation is a common and deadly problem. She recognized that there was nothing preventing the user from hyperventilating the patient. She set out to solve the problem and came up with Goldilocks Valves.

There were rejections, however. But, McCollum continued having support from others.

“People around me kept saying that this needs to exist,” she told the students.

McCollum and friend and fellow inductee Sara Halmes decided to attend an EMS convention in Las Vegas.

To exhibit products, a $5,000 fee was required.

“But, it was just $35 to walk in the door,” she said.

When word got out of her new invention, “everyone started coming up to us,” McCollum said.

A manufacturer was found and this past April her invention was launched in the United States with a projected European launch next year.

“It took motivation and people who believed in you,” she said.

Education can take students as far as they want to go, she said.

“It is what you make of it,” McCollum said.

In closing, PHS Principal Todd Halvorsen said these four inductees have planted the seeds for success for all students to aspire to.

“Anybody can be successful. Anybody in this room can do it,” he said.

“It’s a great day to be a Blue Devil,” Fuller said.