PLATTSMOUTH - Attention, parents.
Let your kids enjoy Halloween a few days early by dressing them up for two events on Friday, Oct. 25.
The first event will be the 2019 Halloween Parade at the Plattsmouth Community Center and adjacent senior center. It starts at 10 a.m. with the children parading around the facilities collecting candy.
The event is sponsored by the Plattsmouth Recreation Department.
Then, at 4 p.m., it’s the annual Trick-or-Treat-On-Main in downtown Plattsmouth.
Children should meet at the Windstream parking lot where they will then trek down each side of Main turning around at the Cook’s cabin and return up the other side. Business owners will be at their doors passing out candy.
Members of the Lions Club will act as the safety patrol. Parent involvement is appreciated.
Business owners not on Main Street can pass out candy at any location they choose on Main.
This event is sponsored by the Plattsmouth Main Street Association.
Also at 4 p.m., the crowning of this year’s Snow Queen will be held, along with optional costume judging at the Windstream location.
One Life Church will be holding games from 3 to 7 p.m. at Fourth Street and Main. Community members of all ages will be welcomed.