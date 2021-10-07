Halloween on Main returns on Oct. 29

PLATTSMOUTH – It should be a spook-tacular event - Halloween for the kids, a new historic tour, and the last Farmers Market of the season, all in downtown Plattsmouth on Friday, Oct. 29.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat on Main, sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association (HDPA), will provide a freight, er, night of fun-filled events for the young, and young at heart.

This includes the new Legends and Lanterns Tour of downtown buildings where the history of each will be discussed by people in period costumes.

It all begins at 3:45 p.m. with the crowning of this year’s Snow Queen in front of the Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main.

The HDPA members are also asking the children and their parents to gather on the sidewalk in front of the museum, instead of the parking lot across the street.

Following the crowning, the kids and their parents will begin going down each side of Main to collect candy from the downtown merchants. They will go down to Cook’s Cabin in the museum’s outdoor exhibit area east of Third Street, then return on the other side of the street. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are available now for the first-ever Legends and Lanterns Tour that begins at 5 p.m. at the entertainment plaza at Fourth and Main.

The HDPA is seeking amateur actors and others interested in playing a role in this tour. The deadline for casting for roles is Friday, Oct. 15.

Those on the tour will walk in the footsteps of residents past and hear the legends and lore of this community’s beginning. Residents can purchase tickets and learn more information about casting for acting roles at the HDPA Facebook page.

This will also be the last night for the HDPA’s Farmers Market at the plaza. The music will be provided by Aly Peeler and the Lucas Minor Band.

