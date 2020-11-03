Halloween on Main Street turned out to be quite a treat

PLATTSMOUTH – The trick was to keep everyone safe while making the event a treat worth remembering.
According to organizers and parents, lasting memories are in the bag after last Friday’s Halloween on Main Street, sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.
“We thought the event went well,” said Steve Wehrbein, association president.
He estimated 600 to 700 kids took part.
“That was more than we expected,” Wehrbein said.
Obviously, changes were made to this year’s event in response to COVID-19. This included the wearing of masks for everyone – the kids, their parents and business owners. To avoid long lines for candy, half of the kids and parents walked down one side of Main Street, while the other half went down the other side.
After both lines reached the far east end, they crossed the street to go back on that side to get candy.
Other safety measures were taken, also.
An annual event in the downtown plaza that attracted a large gathering afterwards was canceled. The list of cancelled items included a bounce house and Halloween-themed games for kids.
But maybe more important, the event gave kids some normal fun during these uncertain times.
“We thought it was important,” Wehrbein said.
And, parents seemed to agree.
“We’re glad they didn’t cancel it,” said Wes Ludlow of Bellevue, who brought his two children to the event. “This will be a fun family event as it has always been.”
Deanne Green of Plattsmouth, who brought her son, Henrik, to the event, said, “We look forward to it every year. We’re very excited about it.”
So were business owners who passed out candies.
This included Leslee Wilkerson, co-owner of Wilkerson Art Works, who was participating for the first time.
“It’s so neat that kids can do this,” she said. “I love seeing the kids in their costumes. This gives them a little bit of normalcy.”
Many business owners wore costumes as they were handing out candy, plus owners and staff at Shaw Hardware came up with a truly innovative approach.
They attached a large green tube on the building with Jacob Strong, store manager, tossing candy down the tube from an upstairs window.
The candies were scooped up after falling into a collecting area.
The idea came from a Super Mario video popular with kids, according to Strong.
“Everyone seemed to love it,” Strong said of their innovative approach. “We went through five or six bags of candy.”
Prior to the event, Mary Reinhart was named Snow Queen for 2020. Besides passing out candy during the event, Reinhart will oversee activities at the still-scheduled Victorian Christmas on Main next month.
