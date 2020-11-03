Halloween on Main Street turned out to be quite a treat

PLATTSMOUTH – The trick was to keep everyone safe while making the event a treat worth remembering.

According to organizers and parents, lasting memories are in the bag after last Friday’s Halloween on Main Street, sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

“We thought the event went well,” said Steve Wehrbein, association president.

He estimated 600 to 700 kids took part.

“That was more than we expected,” Wehrbein said.

Obviously, changes were made to this year’s event in response to COVID-19. This included the wearing of masks for everyone – the kids, their parents and business owners. To avoid long lines for candy, half of the kids and parents walked down one side of Main Street, while the other half went down the other side.

After both lines reached the far east end, they crossed the street to go back on that side to get candy.

Other safety measures were taken, also.

An annual event in the downtown plaza that attracted a large gathering afterwards was canceled. The list of cancelled items included a bounce house and Halloween-themed games for kids.