Halloween on Main Street will continue this year

Their parents must also be wearing masks, as well as the participating business and shop owners and workers.

A portion of the crowd will walk down one side of Main Street, the other portion will walk on the other side. They will all go down to the end of Main Street by the outdoor museum featuring the caboose, then cross the street and go up the other side.

“We’ll try to keep everybody moving, that’s the key,” Wehrbein said.

Members of the local Lions Club will be at the intersections for traffic control.

The kids will be asked not to reach into the bags of goodies offered by the participating businesses, but simply hold their own bags open to allow those businesses to place their goodies into those bags.

The businesses will be asked to hand out only packaged candies or treats like cookies that are wrapped.

The event will be over when the kids and their parents complete their walk through downtown. There are no after-activities planned, according to Wehrbein.

Though this event is not connected in any way with City Hall, Mayor Paul Lambert nevertheless said, “It’s good they are doing it. I hope they take the proper precautions for safety.”

