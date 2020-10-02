Halloween on Main Street will continue this year

PLATTSMOUTH – What a treat!
There will be a Halloween this year for the kids in downtown Plattsmouth.
“We felt it’s important for the community to have something for the kids to do,” said Steve Wehrbein, president of the new Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association. “We’re definitely going to go through with it.”
The annual event known as Halloween on Main Street has allowed kids and their parents to walk along downtown Main Street where business and shop owners on both sides of the street handed out treats to kids who came dressed up in their Halloween best.
Afterwards, activities at the Fourth Street outdoor plaza would attract many.
This year’s event will be similar, yet different in some ways.
Like prior years, it will be held on the Friday prior to Halloween, in this case on Oct. 30.
Kids and their parents will meet at the Windstream parking lot at 7th and Main streets, directly across from the Cass County Historical Museum, by 4 p.m., as in the past.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be new stipulations.
For example, all the kids must wear masks or some sort of material that covers the nose and mouth, even if they’re wearing a Halloween mask.
Their parents must also be wearing masks, as well as the participating business and shop owners and workers.
A portion of the crowd will walk down one side of Main Street, the other portion will walk on the other side. They will all go down to the end of Main Street by the outdoor museum featuring the caboose, then cross the street and go up the other side.
“We’ll try to keep everybody moving, that’s the key,” Wehrbein said.
Members of the local Lions Club will be at the intersections for traffic control.
The kids will be asked not to reach into the bags of goodies offered by the participating businesses, but simply hold their own bags open to allow those businesses to place their goodies into those bags.
The businesses will be asked to hand out only packaged candies or treats like cookies that are wrapped.
The event will be over when the kids and their parents complete their walk through downtown. There are no after-activities planned, according to Wehrbein.
Though this event is not connected in any way with City Hall, Mayor Paul Lambert nevertheless said, “It’s good they are doing it. I hope they take the proper precautions for safety.”
