Hammons plays in All-Star music event

KEARNEY – Sam Hammons has produced many noteworthy achievements in her academic and extracurricular activities at Weeping Water.
She scaled to the top of the statewide band scene this month with an appearance in a prestigious event.
Hammons participated in the 26th annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band during the week of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl. Band members began rehearsing June 1 and gave multiple performances on June 4 and 5.
Hammons was one of 182 high school students from across Nebraska who took part in the event. She played clarinet in the ensemble.
Brad Weber, Dan Sodomka and Dr. Dave Bohnert directed musicians during the week in Kearney. Weber was band director at Wayne High School before he became the current percussion instructor at Wayne State College. Sodomka is in charge of the band program at Aurora High School and Bohnert is director of bands at Wayne State.
Weber said Hammons and other musicians rose to the occasion with their work ethic. They learned music, marching steps and field formations in just four days.
“We demanded a lot of the students during the past week,” Weber said. “They responded professionally and worked very hard. That was evident by the high-quality shows they performed (June 4 and 5). There’s no doubt these young musicians are among the best in the state.”
The band’s first public performance took place June 4 with a concert at Harmon Park. Hammons and other musicians led the Shrine Bowl Parade in downtown Kearney on the morning of June 5, and they played the national anthem at the beginning of the Shrine Bowl football game that afternoon. They also delivered a halftime show for the crowd at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
The Masons of Nebraska hosted band members during the week. Hammons received a scholarship for Shrine Bowl activities from Euclid Lodge Number 97. The scholarship covered all costs of the band experience.
The teenagers also networked with several evenings of activities. They went bowling at the Big Apple Fun Center one night and spent time on the UNK campus.
Jim Carlton, grand master of the Nebraska Masons organization, said students were happy to take part in the weeklong event. He said they had made a positive difference for many people with their musical abilities.
“The band members worked hard during the week preparing for the Shrine Bowl performances,” Carlton said. “They also had a lot of fun meeting new people and enjoyed the activities, but they also understand the main reason for the long hours and hard work.
“Patients at the Shriners Hospitals for Children will benefit the most from the band’s efforts this past week. We sincerely appreciate their contribution to raise awareness and funds to enable the Shriners to help even more children.”
Hammons has earned multiple academic awards at Weeping Water and has been on the WWHS Honor Roll. She participates in band, volleyball, basketball and track and field at Weeping Water and has collected district music recognition. She earned the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award this past spring for her school involvement.