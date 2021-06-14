Hammons plays in All-Star music event

The band’s first public performance took place June 4 with a concert at Harmon Park. Hammons and other musicians led the Shrine Bowl Parade in downtown Kearney on the morning of June 5, and they played the national anthem at the beginning of the Shrine Bowl football game that afternoon. They also delivered a halftime show for the crowd at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

The Masons of Nebraska hosted band members during the week. Hammons received a scholarship for Shrine Bowl activities from Euclid Lodge Number 97. The scholarship covered all costs of the band experience.

The teenagers also networked with several evenings of activities. They went bowling at the Big Apple Fun Center one night and spent time on the UNK campus.

Jim Carlton, grand master of the Nebraska Masons organization, said students were happy to take part in the weeklong event. He said they had made a positive difference for many people with their musical abilities.

“The band members worked hard during the week preparing for the Shrine Bowl performances,” Carlton said. “They also had a lot of fun meeting new people and enjoyed the activities, but they also understand the main reason for the long hours and hard work.