Handle fireworks with care, PVFD says

*Always use fireworks in a large, open area cleared of all flammable vegetation and other flammable materials. Also be aware that most wildland fires associated with fireworks start when nearby grass and brush ignite. To make matters worse, winds can suddenly pick up and feed off dry July conditions, which can then create dangerous, life-threatening situations.

*Light fireworks only on a smooth, flat surface away from houses, buildings, vegetation and other flammable materials.

*Light fireworks one at a time.

*Never re-light a “dud” firework. Do not touch it for 15 to 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water and throw away in a metal trash container.

*Always shoot fireworks away from people and buildings.

*Keep unused fireworks a safe distance away from the area where they are being lit.

*Always have a garden hose or buckets of water available when using fireworks.

*Dispose of spent fireworks properly by soaking them in water and placing them in a metal trash container.

*Loose clothing can catch fire and should not be worn when handling fireworks.