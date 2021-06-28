Handle fireworks with care, PVFD says

PLATTSMOUTH – When it comes to fun, the Independence Day holiday can be a blast.
It can also be a dud as far as fireworks injuries.
In fact, more than 100 fireworks-related injuries are reported in Nebraska each year.
The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department doesn’t want local residents to become part of that statistic and offers this suggestion.
“As we are celebrating our country’s birthday, let’s do it safely,” said firefighter Bob Heckman.
With fireworks now on sale locally at various locations, Heckman offered these tips for safe handling of fireworks:
*Only buy fireworks from approved, licensed vendors.
*Never experiment or modify any existing fireworks. Never attempt to create your own fireworks or aerial displays.
*Always read and follow all label warnings.
*Never give fireworks to small children.
*Only allow children to use fireworks when supervised by a responsible adult.
*Keep children a safe distance apart when they are playing with small displays like sparklers.
*Always dispose of hot sparkler wires in a metal bucket.
*Always use fireworks in a large, open area cleared of all flammable vegetation and other flammable materials. Also be aware that most wildland fires associated with fireworks start when nearby grass and brush ignite. To make matters worse, winds can suddenly pick up and feed off dry July conditions, which can then create dangerous, life-threatening situations.
*Light fireworks only on a smooth, flat surface away from houses, buildings, vegetation and other flammable materials.
*Light fireworks one at a time.
*Never re-light a “dud” firework. Do not touch it for 15 to 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water and throw away in a metal trash container.
*Always shoot fireworks away from people and buildings.
*Keep unused fireworks a safe distance away from the area where they are being lit.
*Always have a garden hose or buckets of water available when using fireworks.
*Dispose of spent fireworks properly by soaking them in water and placing them in a metal trash container.
*Loose clothing can catch fire and should not be worn when handling fireworks.
*Do not light fireworks in windy conditions. Pay attention to advisories from local fire officials.
*Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.
*Never throw or toss fireworks towards people.
*In case of fire, call the fire department immediately and evacuate the area.
*When not in use, store fireworks in a closed box away from sources of accidental ignition.
“The reality is fireworks can cause substantial damage. On average, more than 18,500 fires damage or destroy 1,300 structures and 300 vehicles across the country,” Heckman said. “If you accidentally start a fire, please call 911 as soon as possible because every few seconds you delay a small fire can become a large one.”
The Plattsmouth City Council recently approved licenses to sell fireworks to five vendors at six locations.
Those vendors and locations are: Outlet Fireworks, 1318 S. 15th St.; Bellino Fireworks, 2405 Oak Hill Road; Wild Willy’s Fireworks, 16320 Westside Drive; Ka-Boomer’s Ent., 211 S. 23th St.; and Bellino Fireworks, 16418 Westside Drive.
Fireworks can now be purchased through 11:59 p.m. on July 5.
Heckman offered a suggestion that might be the safest of all.
“Most children do not want to do this, but an option is to attend a public display by trained professionals.”