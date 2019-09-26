WEEPING WATER – Betty Hanes has been one of the shining lights in Weeping Water for many decades.
She was recently recognized for her bright work in the community with a major honor.
Members of Weeping Water’s Modern Woodmen of America chapter presented Hanes with their Hometown Hero Award. Local residents Diane Wade and Lindsey Sorensen gave Hanes the honor during a surprise ceremony at Weeping Water Public Schools. They said they were thrilled to acknowledge her for the many good deeds she has done in town over the years.
“We are happy to present our Hometown Hero Award to our very own Ms. Betty Hanes,” Wade said. “Weeping Water is a better place because of you Betty!”
Modern Woodmen of America sponsors the Hometown Hero Award each year in Weeping Water. Chapter members select a recipient who believes in volunteer service and makes substantial contributions to the community.
Members presented Hanes with a certificate of appreciation and a $100 grant to be donated to the charitable organization of her choice. Hanes selected the Weeping Water Booster Club to receive the donation.
Wade began her speech by providing clues to the audience about the identity of the person she and Sorensen had selected. She told them Hanes had been a financial supporter and volunteer for a local non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues. Hanes has been on the crisis team at Weeping Water Public Schools, and she has volunteered many hours on community projects for the United Methodist Church.
“This person has a deep-rooted faith in God, is a very compassionate person and would do anything for anyone,” Wade said. “They are dedicated to Weeping Water, from the school to the community.”
Wade said Hanes has made a major impact on many lives with her work in the school system. She has been the elementary school secretary for more than 40 years and has assisted the school nurse many times. She has been a volunteer ticket-taker at numerous Weeping Water athletic and fine arts activities.
“This person loves each and every child at this school like they were their own, and at times they have even taken it upon themselves to drive kids back and forth to school when parents were not able to,” Wade said.
Wade then asked Hanes to come forward to be recognized. The audience gave loud applause for her as Wade and Sorensen presented her with the honor.
“Betty has a heart for helping people and making a difference and we think she is very deserving of this award,” Wade said.