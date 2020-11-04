Harding retains seat on NPPD Board of Directors

LINCOLN – Plattsmouth resident Mary Harding will remain on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors.

Harding defeated Todd Calfee in a race for a six-year term on the NPPD board on Tuesday night. Harding received 14,874 votes (56.76 percent) and Calfee received 11,330 votes (43.24 percent) for the Subdivision 1 seat.

Subdivision 1 of the NPPD Board of Directors covers sections of Cass, Lancaster, Saunders and Seward counties. Harding received 1,549 votes in Cass County, 6,887 votes in Lancaster County, 2,296 votes in Saunders County and 4,142 votes in Seward County.

Calfee received 842 votes in Cass County, 5,952 votes in Lancaster County, 1,448 votes in Saunders County and 3,088 votes in Seward County.

Many people took interest in the race between Harding and Calfee. Yard signs for both candidates were placed in many prominent spots around Cass County.

Harding has served on the NPPD Board of Directors since 2003. She is currently the second vice-chair on the board.

