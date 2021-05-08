Hardy qualifies for national baking contest

PLATTSMOUTH – Krista Hardy has compiled a menu-sized list of accomplishments in her academic and extracurricular activities at Plattsmouth High School.

Her five-star resume now includes a ticket to a national baking contest.

Hardy will have a chance to compete in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference next week. She earned the honor by finishing third in the Level 3 baking and pastry contest at the recent state conference. The contest was part of the Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) event competition at state.

Plattsmouth family and consumer sciences teacher Carmen Hall said she was thrilled with Hardy’s achievement. Hardy prepared cinnamon swirl bread, choux pastry (cream puffs) with filling, country herb rolls and peanut butter cookies at the state contest.

Hardy and other participants in the national baking and pastry contest will demonstrate their skills by making a quick bread, choux pastry, shaped yeast bread and dessert for judges. This year’s meal will include blueberry scones with vanilla icing, chocolate eclairs and challah bread rolls. They must also decorate a cake with the inscription of “Beyond Measure 2021.”