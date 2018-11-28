PLATTSMOUTH – Reflecting on last weekend’s early winter snow storm, Lenny Thorne on Tuesday expressed the same hope many others in Cass County no doubt have.
“I hope it ain’t that bad a winter,” the county’s highway superintendent said following the county’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
Thorne is concerned and rightly so because he’s in charge of ensuring the county roads are plowed with plenty of salt on hand for safer travel.
The county is in good shape with its current supply of salt, Thorne said, but after two weekends of snow and another chance coming up, he also expressed some worry of making through the entire winter if it’s a bad one.
The county’s two salt sheds, one in Plattsmouth and the other in Weeping Water, have each been filled with 3,000 tons of salt, Thorne said.
Last year, just 4,500 tons of salt was needed to help melt snow on the county roads, he said. About 100 tons were used last weekend, he added.
“Usually we aren’t doing this in November,” Thorne said.
To be on the safe side, Thorne plans to request more salt from the manufacturer in Kansas.
But, would it come in time when needed?
His department just received 1,200 tons of salt that was ordered back in August, Thorne told the commissioners.
Now, the demand for salt is high, he added.
Currently, his crew mixes salt and sand to a 1 to 1 ratio. If need be to save on salt, they would use a 2 sand to 1 salt mix, Thorne said.
“It’s still good,” he said.
On another issue at the board meeting, the commissioners approved a request to allow the slogan, “In God We Trust,” to be placed inside the courthouse.
The request came recently from Barb Otto, a Holt County resident, who is touring the state representing a national organization seeking to place this motto in government building.
The board approved the placing of this motto in the board room, though it wasn’t decided whether it would be framed on paper or painted on the wall or in some other matter.