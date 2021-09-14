Harvest festival brought positive comments, organizers said

Friday afternoon’s big event was the always popular Kiddie and Farmers and Merchants parade, followed by a talent show in the plaza. Fourteen kids between the ages of 3 and 10 displayed their skills on stage.

For the 14th time, the festival held hot seat/trike/bike races. This event attracted 18 kids at Sixth and Main streets on Saturday, according to organizer Cindy Dougherty.

The various winners were Elise Wilkins in the hot seat contest, Kaleb Colestock in age 2 to 3 bike race, Henry Schuette in the age 4 to 6 bike race, Kayden Colestock in the age 7 to 8 bike race, Zachaary Moyers in the age 9 to 10 bike race, and Landon Butler in the over 10 bike race.

Earlier that day, local veterans performed an American flag retirement ceremony by the Veterans Memorial Wall at Fourth and Main streets.

Flags are ceremoniously burned after they become too worn, faded and weather beaten for further use, said local veteran Mike Pauly.

The highlight of the festival was the annual Saturday evening Grand Parade with its bands and floats. A special tribute to 9/11 was also held that evening.

“I thought the parade was great, and the 9/11 tribute was very moving,” Johnson said. “I had tears in my eyes.”