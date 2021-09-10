Harvest Festival kicks off with coronation ceremony

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Harvest Festival began in a royal environment Thursday night as residents took part in the annual coronation ceremony.
Scores of people gathered at the Plattsmouth Entertainment Plaza to watch the crowning of the new PHF king and queen. Brian Wagner was introduced as the 2021 king and Kayla Harvey was named this year’s queen. Four princesses and six Ladies and Gentlemen of the Realm honorees also appeared on stage.
Plattsmouth Harvest Festival President Karen Tesarek-Parsons and Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert each spoke at the beginning of the ceremony. Both said they were looking forward to a weekend full of activities throughout town.
“It’s a beautiful evening for a celebration,” Tesarek-Parsons said. “I’m excited to be here.”
“This is going to be an outstanding Harvest Festival 2021,” Lambert said.
The event started with the presentation of the nation’s colors by multiple civic groups. Plattsmouth Junior ROTC students Malie Todd, Jacob Allen, Landon Siemering and Elizabeth Clifton joined representatives from Plattsmouth Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, Plattsmouth Rescue, American Legion Post 56 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2543 during the presentation of the nation’s colors.
Outgoing PHF King Dr. Don Rhoden and Queen Grace Roby each gave brief farewell addresses to mark the end of their two-year reigns. They were crowned in 2019 and maintained their posts in 2020 after last year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I love Plattsmouth. I love this event,” Rhoden said. “It’s good to see you and let’s have a great festival.”
“It’s been an honor to represent you during the past two years,” Roby said.
Rhoden and Roby took their final royal actions by crowning six people as Ladies and Gentlemen of the Realm. They honored Rachelle Foster, Lea Gunter, Linda Worlein, Dr. Richard Hasty, Jacob Parsons and Fred Rollins in front of the crowd.
Foster is a 1989 Plattsmouth High School graduate and has been involved in multiple community activities. She has coached softball and cheerleading, participated in car shows, helped with local fund-raising projects and volunteered with the PHF cheers garden. She has also assisted with the Kiddie’s, Farmers and Merchants Parade on Friday afternoons of the festival.
Gunter works for Plattsmouth Community Schools and has been a member of the Cass County Relay for Life Board. She has helped with the coronation ceremony for many years by finding robe bearers and flower girls for the event. She has been a youth cheerleading coach and has helped build floats for the PHF Grand Parade.
Worlein is a 1969 Plattsmouth High School graduate and was a countess for the 1968 coronation ceremony. She owned a sewing company in the 1980s and provided fabric for and sewed many costumes used in the coronation. She currently creates props for marching band shows, alters and repairs band and flag corps uniforms and helps with show choir uniforms as the PHS music department’s seamstress.
Hasty is superintendent of Plattsmouth Community Schools and has worked for the district for 17 years. He has previously served as president of Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce and is the current president of Plattsmouth Rotary Club. He is also secretary of Plattsmouth Education Foundation, coordinator of the Plattsmouth TeamMates mentoring program and is on the executive committee for the Nebraska Children’s Commission. He has also been a volunteer youth sports coach for many years.
Parsons has been a behind-the-scenes worker at Plattsmouth Harvest Festival events for several years. He has returned vehicles loaned to the festival to dealerships after the PHF Grand Parade, and he has taken part in many parades and activities.
Rollins has taken part in multiple PHF events over the past decade. He has helped with the talent show and served as a volunteer judge for Kiddie’s Parade awards. He will use his disc jockeying skills to host the inaugural Harvest Hop Street Dance this year. He will also help Terry Little emcee the PHF Grand Parade for spectators.
Many elementary students served as pages leading up to the introduction of the king, queen and princesses. They were in grades K-4 this year.
Pages were Ryan Lamm, Gryffen Hampshire, Emily Eledge, Sophie Vincent, Makayla Klinefelter, Jemma Weirauch, Jayess Weirauch, Mia Fortis, Jordan Flint, Noah Walter, Nathaniel Drewes, Justice Perrici, Evan Baker, Blake Penke, Owen Spencer, Kynslee Kennedy, Addison Fronce, John Whitmore, Winter Poppleton, Elizabeth Hillmer, Sevryn Coy, Kynleigh Chapet, Anthony Cicirello, Donnie Cicirello, Logan Whitney, Bailey Bauer, Jamie Flint, Emma Heenan, James Shaw, Gracelynn Drewes, Lena Atanasv, Katherine Markham, Raffy Wong, Charlynn Gillaspy, Henry Schuette, Connor Lane, Alexi Wilkins, Safira Walker, Annie Ferrill, Alivia Munhall, Indica Kappas, Jayden Smith, Lincoln Penke, Silver Gorman, Kayden Smith, Derek Whitmore, Abigail Hendershot, Violet Hendershot, Braelyn Steele and Ty Webb.
Charlotte Boehm and Symantha Cherek served as the king’s crownbearers. Brian Wagner was introduced as the new king. He will serve for the next 365 days in his role.
Wagner is a 1987 PHS graduate and is the water and sewer superintendent for the city of Plattsmouth. He worked for Beaver Lake Water and Sewer Department for eight years before joining Plattsmouth’s department 22 years ago.
Wagner has been an active emergency medical technician since 2007. He assisted with many safety operations during and after the historic flooding in 2011 and 2019. These included making sandbags, evacuating residents living by the Missouri River and protecting critical drinking water wells.
Tessa Johnson, Hailey Heikkila, Lexi Schroeder and Haylee Heim received applause as they were introduced to the crowd as princesses. Schroeder, Heim and Heikkila are all Plattsmouth graduates and Johnson is a Waverly High School graduate. All four enjoyed many successful moments in academics and activities during high school.
Elise Wilkins, Ashton Lane, Meleah Lane, Paisley Bailes and Elizabeth Bauer served as flower girls and Addilyn Dworak was the queen’s crown bearer. Owen Johnson, Tucker Ribbey, Tyson Keating, Jackson Lane, Dean Flint and Joey Nielsen were the queen’s robe bearers.
Kayla Harvey was introduced as the 2021 queen to the crowd. She graduated from PHS in 2020 and was involved in basketball, cheerleading, dance team, marching band, concert band, Bella Voce women’s choir and Sapphire & Ice show choir.
Harvey spent one year at College of Saint Mary before beginning classes at Nebraska Wesleyan University this fall. She is pursuing a nursing degree at the school.