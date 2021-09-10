Harvest Festival kicks off with coronation ceremony

Worlein is a 1969 Plattsmouth High School graduate and was a countess for the 1968 coronation ceremony. She owned a sewing company in the 1980s and provided fabric for and sewed many costumes used in the coronation. She currently creates props for marching band shows, alters and repairs band and flag corps uniforms and helps with show choir uniforms as the PHS music department’s seamstress.

Hasty is superintendent of Plattsmouth Community Schools and has worked for the district for 17 years. He has previously served as president of Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce and is the current president of Plattsmouth Rotary Club. He is also secretary of Plattsmouth Education Foundation, coordinator of the Plattsmouth TeamMates mentoring program and is on the executive committee for the Nebraska Children’s Commission. He has also been a volunteer youth sports coach for many years.

Parsons has been a behind-the-scenes worker at Plattsmouth Harvest Festival events for several years. He has returned vehicles loaned to the festival to dealerships after the PHF Grand Parade, and he has taken part in many parades and activities.