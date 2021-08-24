Harvest Festival returns with games, parades and 9/11 tribute

PLATTSMOUTH – Harvest time has again arrived – the annual Plattsmouth, Cass County Harvest Festival, that is.

And, after activities were canceled last year when COVID-19 cropped up, organizers are expecting this year’s return will yield positive results.

“We’ve had a lot of positive comments on our Facebook page,” said Karen Tesarek-Parsons, president of the organizing committee. “People are excited that we are bringing it back.”

This year’s event will run from Sept. 9 through 12 with the theme, “Remember the Past, Celebrate the Future.”

According to Tesarek-Parsons, the past includes the importance of remembering what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, while the future pertains to finding ways to bring more and more people back together, especially with so many working and staying indoors because of COVID-19 recently.

This will also be the 90th year for this city, countywide get-together that celebrates harvest time in this area, plus a chance to have some good, old-fashioned fun for all.

This year should be no exception when it comes to good times, but there will also be a somber ceremony in the early evening of Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of 9/11.