Harvest Festival returns with games, parades and 9/11 tribute

PLATTSMOUTH – Harvest time has again arrived – the annual Plattsmouth, Cass County Harvest Festival, that is.
And, after activities were canceled last year when COVID-19 cropped up, organizers are expecting this year’s return will yield positive results.
“We’ve had a lot of positive comments on our Facebook page,” said Karen Tesarek-Parsons, president of the organizing committee. “People are excited that we are bringing it back.”
This year’s event will run from Sept. 9 through 12 with the theme, “Remember the Past, Celebrate the Future.”
According to Tesarek-Parsons, the past includes the importance of remembering what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, while the future pertains to finding ways to bring more and more people back together, especially with so many working and staying indoors because of COVID-19 recently.
This will also be the 90th year for this city, countywide get-together that celebrates harvest time in this area, plus a chance to have some good, old-fashioned fun for all.
This year should be no exception when it comes to good times, but there will also be a somber ceremony in the early evening of Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
As in the past, a king and queen will be crowned to oversee the four-day festival, but with a change.
“We have moved the coronation to the entertainment plaza (Fourth and Main streets),” Nancy Johnson, committee vice president, said at a recent Rotary meeting.
In the past, the coronation was held on a grand stage at Sixth and Main streets.
“This year, there will not be a grand stage, and we will only close the streets on Friday and Saturday (Sept. 10 and 11),” Johnson said. “We are hoping this will benefit the merchants on Main Street.”
Johnson said that moving the coronation to the plaza, along with the city’s sound system, will hopefully allow the spectators to hear crowning activities better. There will be some reserved seating, but she urged people to bring a chair to the event.
A new event this year, sponsored by the Cass County Historical Society, will be a 4-H escape room to be held at the Cook Log Cabin. This will be held on Friday and Saturday with reservations needed.
“We like organizations like 4-H to bring different ideas,” Tesarek-Parsons said. “This is for the whole county.”
The following is a listing of just some of the many activities to be held during this four-day festival:
Thursday, Sept. 9
* The Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main St., opens two hours earlier at 10 a.m. (also on Friday and Saturday)
* Plattsmouth band parents food stand at Fifth and Main streets opens for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.
* River City Carnival rides open at 5:30 p.m. at city parking lot and on North Fourth Street
* Coronation at Fourth and Main streets begins at 7:30 p.m. with public reception afterwards at First State Bank.
Friday, Sept. 10
* Tours of Burlington caboose and Lewis and Clark replica boat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (same hours on Saturday) on East Main Street
* Cass County Civil Defense Demo Community Emergency Response Team on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
* 4-H Escape Room at Cook Log Cabin from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (same hours on Saturday). Designed for groups of six. Reservations required. Sign up at https://go.unl.edu/CassEscapeRoom
* Food – Plattsmouth band parents food stand from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (same hours on Saturday), tacos in front of D.C.’s Waterhole beginning at noon and on Saturday, food court also beginning at noon on North Fourth Street by Main and on Saturday
* Kiddies/Farmers, Merchants and School parade begins at 1:15 p.m. near Third and Main streets
* Balloon Toss at 2 p.m. at Fifth and Main streets
* Talent Show in entertainment plaza at 2:30 p.m.
* Car Show from 5 to 9 p.m. (participants should enter from Sixth Street)
* Farmers’ Market from 5 to 9 p.m. on Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets
* Cornhole Tournament at Fourth and Main streets at 5:45 p.m.
* Street Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. at Sixth and Main streets
* Live performance of Lucas Minor Band from 8 p.m. to midnight at Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters.
Saturday, Sept. 11
* Pancake Feed from 7 to 10 a.m. at Volunteer Fire Department Station
* Little Miss and Little Master of Cornland Pageant at 10 a.m. in entertainment plaza (Registration at 9)
* Flower Show from 9 a.m. to noon at Methodist Church
* Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Methodist Church
* Patriotic Flag Burning at Veterans Memorial by courthouse at 11 a.m.
* Big Wheel/Trike/Bike Races at Sixth and Main streets at noon
* Little Tuggers Peddle Tractor Pull for ages 4 to 12 at Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets at 12:30 p.m.
* Live music by Brett LeGrand and Kyle Rhoden from 1 to 4 p.m. at entertainment plaza
* Cow Chip Drop at 5:15 p.m. at North Sixth Street and Avenue A
* Presentations of awards and Grand Marshal intro at 5:30 p.m. at Sixth and Main streets
* Grand Parade with 9/11 tribute at 6 p.m. on Main Street
* Live music with High Heel in entertainment plaza from 8 p.m. to midnight
* Fireworks Extravaganza at 10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 12
* Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast at Plattsmouth Airport from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* Young Eagle Flights at the airport from 8 a.m. to noon
* Horseshoe Tournament in Rhylander Park at noon (registration at 11)
* Cass County Museum open from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
* Tours of log cabin, caboose and boat on East Main from noon to 4 p.m.
* Free community dinner and games from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Rhylander Park.
“Our planning always starts in January or February,” Tesarek-Parsons said. “We couldn’t do this without all of our volunteers and we’re always looking for more.”