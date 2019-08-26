PLATTSMOUTH – All pet owners think their dogs or cats are the cutest around.
Here’s their chance to prove it.
The Ninth Annual Happy Paws’ Cutest Pet Contest will be held during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival, Sept. 5-7.
“We’ve gotten close to 50 entries in the past,” said Betty Henry, spokeswoman. “People enjoy it. Who doesn’t like to show off their pet?”
The contest is open to pet owners anywhere and it’s easy to participate with only a $5 entry fee per pet, according to Henry.
And, the first-place winner will receive a $75 gift card with the second-place finisher receiving a $50 gift card and a $25 gift card for third place.
To enter, take a photo, preferably a 5x7-inch size of a live pet(s), then drop the photos off at the Pro Shirt Shop, 510 Main St., by noon on Friday, Sept. 6. Or, they can be emailed to happypaws402@gmail.com.
Please, no memorial photos of deceased pets, Henry said.
The cost is just $1 per vote. The pet with the most votes wins. The voting deadline is 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The winners will be announced during the festival parade, Henry said.
Two gift baskets for pets will also be raffled off at that time, she added. One basket will have items for dogs, the other for cats.
The cost is $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
This is the big fundraiser each year for Happy Paws, a local animal advocacy group.
“It’s still popular,” Henry said of this contest.