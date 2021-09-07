Have fun, but stay safe at festival, organizers say

PLATTSMOUTH – Have fun, but stay safe.

That’s the message from an official with this weekend’s Plattsmouth, Cass County Harvest Festival, especially in light of growing COVID-19 cases.

“We want them to have fun, but we also want them to stay safe,” said Karen Tesarek-Parsons, president of the organizing committee. “To wear a mask or not will be each person’s own decision.”

“We’re not going to mandate it,” Tesarek-Parsons said of wearing masks. “It’s a personal choice.”

Nancy Johnson, first vice president, added, “Masks are optional.”

The festival features two parades that traditionally draw large crowds, one on Friday at 1:15 p.m., and especially the Grand Parade that begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“We want as many people as possible to come down, but there is no way we could space them out from each other,” Tesarek-Parsons said. “It will be up to the people to do what they think is safe for themselves.”

Saturday’s parade will begin at Third and Main streets moving west to Sixth Street. It will kick off with a 9/11 tribute.

“The weather sounds amazing and hopefully we will have a great time this year,” Johnson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.